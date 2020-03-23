David Bryan of Bon Jovi diagnosed with COVID-19

As fans of the media know, many celebrities have revealed that they tested positive for coronavirus, and another name has just been added to the list. USA Today reported earlier this week that David Bryan, the Bon Jovi keyboardist, tested positive for COVID-19.

He wrote in his Instagram post this Saturday that he has just recovered his results and that they were positive. The star went on to say that she had felt "better every day," and at the same time added that people shouldn't be worried, because "it's the flu and not the plague."

David stated that he has been staying behind closed doors for the past week and will do so again in another week. For the safety of the public, David explained that he would be retested in another week to make sure he is free of the virus before heading out into the world again.

Matthew Bongiovi, the brother of the iconic group leader, wished Bryan would improve soon. As noted above, many other celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19, including Idris Elba, Rachel Matthews, Colton Underwood, Tom Hanks, and Rita Wilson.

Earlier this weekend, Cassie Randolph, Underwood's girlfriend, shared updates on her reality star boyfriend and claimed she had been helping him as he got better. Colton currently lives at home in California.

In an Instagram story, he told fans to stay home, drink plenty of water, get plenty of sleep, and take vitamins as well. According to Cassie, every time she leaves the top floor of the house after visiting Colton, she disinfects everything so she doesn't spread the virus.

According to Colton, who dropped an Instagram post earlier this week about his experience with the virus, he shared that it was actually quite debilitating, adding that every time he went upstairs he had difficulty breathing.

The star noted that the respiratory aspect of the disease was easily the worst part, while pointing to other flu-like symptoms such as headache, body pain, etc.



