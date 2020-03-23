Darius Slay will be put 24 after Eagles exchanged tribute to & # 39; GOAT & # 39; Kobe Bryant

Darius Slay has revealed that he will wear the 24th jersey in tribute to NBA "GOAT,quot; Kobe Bryant after being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Star cornerback Slay joined the Detroit Lions Eagles this week in exchange for third and fifth-round draft picks before immediately signing a three-year contract extension worth around $ 50 million.

Slay has used 23 in his NFL career to date, but plans to switch this year in tribute to Philadelphia native Bryant, who tragically died along with eight other victims, including his daughter Gianna, in a helicopter crash in January.

Running back Jordan Howard used 24 for the Eagles last season, but his move to the Miami Dolphins released one of the old numbers that Bryant, a notable Eagles fan, sported with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"My number that I'm rocking? I'm going with that 2-4, man," Slay told fans on Instagram Live.

"I'm going to rock 2-4 this year. I'm going to Kobe mode, man. Black mamba, baby.

"Rest in peace with the GOAT, man, one of my favorite players. It'll probably rock 2-4. I think I'll look good in 24."

Elsewhere, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackled the departure of quarterback Jameis Winston, who spent five seasons with them for the first time.

A day after Winston, the former No. 1 general pick, parted ways with the team after joining Tom Brady, the Bucs responded.

They posted a tweet on Sunday that included a "thank you Jameis,quot; graphic with a message expressing their gratitude to him "from the bottom of our hearts."