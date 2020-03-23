Danny DeVito asks everyone in New York to stay home at Coronavirus PSA – Watch video

%MINIFYHTML9cf159f3ff61cba331e6ca103f0dda0811% %MINIFYHTML9cf159f3ff61cba331e6ca103f0dda0812%

Danny DeVito is the latest celebrity to talk about the Coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world. In a new public service announcement, Danny DeVito asked everyone to stay home and shelter in place while reiterating that the young and the healthy can pass the disease on to the old. Cases in the United States are on the rise, and right now, the nation ranks third in the world with Covid-19 infections. It should be noted; however, this number may be subjective since the United States only increased the evidence. Therefore, the numbers may be due to the large number of tests that have been performed and not necessarily to a measurement that verifies more cases of coronavirus in the US. USA Than in other countries. Still, the death toll in the United States as a result of Coronavirus has increased. There are more than 41,000 cases of Coronavirus in the United States and as of this moment, 574 people have died, 114 of those deaths were in New York.

New York has been the most affected and Danny Devito had a message for his fellow New Yorkers. He begged people to listen to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, noting that it was his own governor, who asked Danny to speak to the people.

You can see the public service announcement that Danny Devito filmed and shared on the following video player.

If you idiots kill Danny DeVito, I swear to God pic.twitter.com/JAdHZlI03x – Cara Zelaya (@carazelaya) March 23, 2020

New York has a shelter order in place, but not everyone adheres to it. It is vital to stop the coronavirus that everyone isolates themselves to prevent the spread, whether they are healthy or not. Until there are medications, or possibly a vaccine, the only way to prevent the coronavirus is not to pass it on to someone else. While many people who catch it will be able to fight it and even experience only minor symptoms, many people will develop serious and life-threatening consequences.

The coronavirus is new, therefore it is unknown what lasting impact the virus will have. There have already been some minor differences with the Coronavirus compared to viruses in the past. Many people who have overcome the disease have said they felt sick, then thought they recovered, only to get sick again.

