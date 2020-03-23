Daniel Dae Kim praises the antimalarial drug promoted by President Trump after the rapid recovery of COVID-19

Lost Star Daniel Dae Kim visited Instagram this weekend to inform fans that he is doing much better after his coronavirus diagnosis. The 51-year-old actor says the hydroxychloroquine anti-malaria drug, which has been touted by President Donald Trump, was the "secret weapon,quot; for his recovery.

Kim says that after receiving treatment from her doctor, she is "practically back to normal,quot; just days after revealing that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Kim added that the drug was "critical,quot; to his speedy recovery.

MUST LOOK: Actor Daniel Dae Kim credits hydroxychloroquine as "crucial,quot; to his coronavirus recovery. pic.twitter.com/ClGfhStDgW – Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) March 22, 2020

"Yes, this is the drug that the president mentioned the other day," Kim said in the video, explaining that Dr. Anthony Fauci had been cautious when he said that the reported success stories attributed to the drug "were only based on accounts. personal. "

"Well, add my name to those personal accounts, because I feel better," Kim said, revealing that the drug has been "used with great success,quot; against the coronavirus in Korea. the Hawaii Five-O The actor did not go so far as to call the drug a cure, but he believes the drug was "crucial,quot; to his recovery.

With a big smile, the actor said that "obviously,quot; he is not a doctor or a lawyer, but that he has played them on television. Kim also said that her quarantine could end as soon as Monday, and that she would like to have another "quiet,quot; test done. However, there simply is not enough evidence for him to do that.

Kim spoke about the "serious problem,quot; facing America due to a shortage of medical supplies, such as masks and tests. He said this puzzles him because the country had a several-month lead to prepare for the outbreak.

Daniel Dae Kim also told fans that his family has no symptoms yet, but that they are "just bored, like the rest of us."

Late last week, President Trump began promoting a promising drug cocktail that he believes should be used immediately to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

President Trump announced the FDA approval for doctors to prescribe a treatment for COVID-19 this morning at the White House. A common antibiotic (azithromycin) and an antimalarial drug invented in the 1940s (hydroxychloroquine) to form an antiviral cocktail. Doses not discussed. – Dan DeBusschere (@DanDeBusschere) March 20, 2020

“HYDROXYCHLOROKIN AND AZYTHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the greatest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank you! Trump tweeted Saturday. Hopefully BOTH … will be put to use IMMEDIATELY. PEOPLE ARE DYING, FASTER, AND GOD BLESS EVERYONE!

In their tweet, POTUS tagged the official Twitter accounts of the Centers for Disease Control, the Food and Drug Administration, the Department of Homeland Security, and FDA chief Stephen Hahn.

"This would be a godsend, it would be a godsend if it works," Trump said at a weekend news conference. "We are going to pray to God that it works."



