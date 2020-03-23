Daniel Dae Kim feels lucky not to require hospitalization after coronavirus diagnosis

WENN / Instar

Claiming to be "practically back to normal," the former "Hawaii Five-0" star will be reunited with his symptom-free family after more than a week in quarantine.

Daniel Dae Kim She is "practically back to normal" after testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

First "Lost"Star released his diagnosis Thursday, March 19, revealing that he was examined in Hawaii after returning to the islands from New York City, where he had been filming a medical drama."New Amsterdam"

She returned to social media on Sunday, March 22 to assure fans and followers that she already felt much better.

"I am pleased to report that my progress has continued and I feel practically normal," he said. "I am fortunate to be in 80 percent of diagnosed cases that have not required hospitalization, that is an important statistic."

"I have almost stayed in bed, taking my medication, but … as of now I have no symptoms other than a small residual congestion that should go away very soon."

Daniel also revealed that he will be reunited with his family on Monday after more than a week of quarantine, adding: "I am happy to report that they are symptom free yet and bored like the rest of us."

The actor also offered his list of medications, revealing that he had been prescribed Tamiflu, azithromycin, and a glycopyrrolate inhaler, but added that hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, had been a "secret weapon," explaining that it had been used "with great success in (South) Korea in its fight against the coronavirus. "

"I will not say it is a cure and I will definitely not say that you should go out and use this, but what I will say is that I think it was crucial to my recovery," he said. "I think the entire drug mix was crucial to my recovery."

Daniel is one of a growing list of stars fighting the COVID-19 virus. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Debi Mazar, Olga Kurylenko and ex "game of Thronescastmates Indira Varma Y Kristofer Hivju they are quarantined after testing positive for the disease.