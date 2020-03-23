Damaged home at Sherman Oaks Mudslide – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Heavy rains caused a landslide that damaged at least one house in Sherman Oaks on Sunday night.

The landslide occurred sometime before 10 p.m. in the 15000 block of West Hamner Drive.

The rubble from the slide damaged a backyard and appeared to open a drain next to the house. Teams from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the home.

It is unclear if there were any injuries. There was no news about the extent of damage to the house itself.