– Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension in February 2019, has just applied to rejoin the NFL.

ESPN's Todd Archer reports that Gregory officially applied for his reinstatement and that the NFL will make a decision on Gregory's future in the next 60 days. Archer also reports that the Cowboys are preparing for Gregory's return to the team.

Gregory had been projected into the top five in the 2015 NFL draft, but fell to the Cowboys in the second round after testing positive for marijuana in the combine. The 27-year-old has played in only 25 of the possible 80 games since he was drafted, and most lost due to suspension. However, in his last 14, he recorded 6 sacks, 25 tackles and 15 quarterback hits.

Under the terms of the new NBA CBA, the league will no longer punish payers who test positive for THC alone, so many pundits believe Gregory has a decent chance of returning to the Cowboys this season. However, the decision on players like Gregory is still in the hands of NFL commissioner Roger Goddell.

Gregory's problems with marijuana have always been linked to mental illness. According to Up News Info Sports, Gregory still uses marijuana for medicinal purposes to deal with a clinically diagnosed mental illness. "I am happy," Gregory told Patrik Walker of Up News Info Sports in an interview. "And in a better place mentally more than ever."

The Cowboys defense has so far lost four starters in free agency, including sack leader Robert Quinn last year, and could use a passing talent like Gregory on the defensive line. With the new CBA on the horizon, the Cowboys extended Gregory's contract to the 2020 season in April last year, after he received an indefinite suspension.

The team isn't the only optimist about Gregory's return, it seems the player is confident in his chances of returning to the NFL this season. "I will be back this year," said Gregory in his Up News Info Sports interview. "The difference is, I'll be back forever this time."