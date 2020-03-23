Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick retires | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML9f9468f967296e7d1eece22212ad547111% %MINIFYHTML9f9468f967296e7d1eece22212ad547112%

Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick announced that he will retire from the NFL at the age of just 29.

Frederick has been an outstanding artist for the Cowboys since he was selected in the first round of the 2013 draft, making the Pro Bowl five times.

But he missed the 2018 season after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disease that attacks the body's nervous system.

Frederick returned for the 2019 season and obtained his final approval of the Pro Bowl, but now he has decided to stop his impressive career.

He wrote: "My illness forced me to imagine life after soccer. I had to prepare myself so that my career could end.

"Some players fear life when it no longer revolves around football, the moment you stop practicing the sport to which identity and dreams have been linked for 20 years."

"After months of contemplation, I found myself not only accepting that moment but also welcoming me.

"However, the competitor in me would not agree to leave without returning to the field."

"I came back, I played well overall and I was selected for the Pro Bowl, but it was a difficult year for me."

"Every day, I was faced with a fight: I could no longer perform at the highest level. Playing 'well' is not what I expect from myself and it is not what my teammates deserve.

"Because of this, I know that my days as a soccer player are over."

Frederick did not miss a game in five seasons before the diagnosis.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said: "His leadership, production and intelligence skills placed him at the highest level of offensive linemen in our league for many years …

"At the pinnacle of his success, his career on the field was only surpassed by a rare display of courage and determination to overcome a life-threatening illness and return to the game, a challenge that can only be completed by a person with rare levels of perseverance. and strength.

"As a collaborator of our community, a family man and a professional person, he has distinguished himself as an exemplary representative of this organization."