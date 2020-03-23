Dallas County Leaders Lead "Stay Home, Stay Safe,quot; Order – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, along with Dr. Philip Huang, Director of Dallas County Health and Human Services and Dr. Mark Casanova, President of the Dallas County Medical Society, are discussing the order "stay home, stay safe,quot; as the number of coronavirus cases The region is growing.

A mandatory Shelter In Place order is effective at 11:59 p.m.

It states that everyone should stay home unless they need access to essential services such as buying food or medicine.

More to come.

