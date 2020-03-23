Dallas Animal Services Cuts Operations, Makes All Adoptions Free Until Further Notice – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML95d4696679061bf37fca7b4a91f6b4fe11% %MINIFYHTML95d4696679061bf37fca7b4a91f6b4fe12%

Dallas Animal Services has altered field and shelter operations to minimize human contact for residents due to the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said Monday night.

The only people who cannot enter the shelter will be the people who contacted DAS about their lost pet.

DAS officers will continue to respond to urgent and high-priority calls, including sick or injured animals, and animals that threaten public safety.

%MINIFYHTML95d4696679061bf37fca7b4a91f6b4fe13% %MINIFYHTML95d4696679061bf37fca7b4a91f6b4fe14%

DAS will take additional precautions when interacting with the public. Residents are encouraged to dial 311 to make animal-related service calls.

%MINIFYHTML95d4696679061bf37fca7b4a91f6b4fe15% %MINIFYHTML95d4696679061bf37fca7b4a91f6b4fe16%

"We are very committed to public safety and saving lives within our shelter and in our community," said DAS director Ed Jamison. "These tight procedures will allow us to continue to find positive results for the pets in our care while keeping our staff and residents safe."

Residents interested in delivering their pet must Click here to make an admission appointment.

Entries will be limited to emergencies.

DAS is not currently accepting healthy community cats; any kitten with a mother should be monitored until eight weeks of age. For more information on breastfeeding or orphan kittens, visit dfwkittennetwork.com.

Beginning Tuesday, March 24, DAS will launch tele-adoptions, online foster guidance, and curbside adoption and pick-up of foster pets to comply with the Dallas County home shelter order.

Residents can visit the Dallas Animal Services website to make an appointment to speak to a DAS adoptive or adoptive staff member to help them select a pet and book a curbside pick-up time to bring their new member furry home.

"We know that many people will be spending more time at home in the coming weeks, making it the perfect time to adopt or raise a dog," said DAS Assistant Director MeLissa Webber. "I can't imagine a better way to avoid freaking out than welcoming a new best friend home!"

All pets will be free to adopt until further notice. Click here to view adoptable pets.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources