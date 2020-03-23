Cynthia Bailey did this for Mike Hill amid the coronavirus pandemic – Watch her video

Cynthia Bailey shared a video on her social media account in which she walks with Mike Hill. She told her fans that since Mike needed a haircut, he will give it to her since the barbershop is closed these days.

Some fans were concerned to see these two outside, but others said that since they are alone, it is okay to take a walk.

Apart from this, Cynthia just received an unexpected visit to her lake house. You should watch a video he shared to see who came to visit the crib.

Check out the video Cynthia shared on her social media account below.

‘Mike needs a haircut, I offered my services🤔🪒 🔪 Mike invited me on a date to go for a walk and get some fresh air. I offered to cut her hair because the salon is closed. He is on the fence for some reason🤷🏽‍♀️ This time next week he will beg me to cut it🤣 by the way- today I did a little face lift so he could feel like he was going somewhere😂 @ itsmikehill #CHill # quarantine , & # 39; Cynthia captioned her post.

Someone praised her beauty and said, "Sister, you are so pretty that you don't even look real. She is walking with a baby doll."

Another follower posted this: Law Lawd who was shuffling like that? Was it you Aunt Cynt? But you are such a natural beauty and Mike is so handsome. You two make a good couple! "

A commenter said, ‘I want to see you happy, Cynthia. I have followed him from the beginning. I have even undergone fibroid surgery. I'm not trying to have an opinion on your relationship. I know relationships are hard work. But follow your instincts … All women have them. "

Another commenter said: ‘Bruh, go and let me cut you. At the end of the day, they just have to take care of each other @itsmikehill. "

Someone else posted: ‘Mike is a hood. I have decided this after this video. You are all cute! Stay safe! Yes.

Fans sent their best wishes to the couple.



