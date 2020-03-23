Covid-19's economic pain is universal. But relief? It depends on where you live.

In a Queens apartment, a fired bartender has no idea if he will pay next month's rent or feed his family. However, a waitress without a job in Amsterdam can count on the government to cover 90 percent of her salary. As a Malaysian florist eagerly burns her savings, café owners in Brussels receive around $ 4,300 to make up for the loss of income.
Weeks of layoffs and blockades have made it clear that poor, working-class people will bear a disproportionate share of the pain of the coronavirus pandemic. In cities around the world, work has stopped. The accounts do not have. And there is no end in sight. But the first wave of government rescue packages has exposed another reality: the pain will largely depend on where people live.
The disparity reflects not only the world's different safety nets, but also contrasting views of a government's role in a crisis. Should I pump cash into the economy? Rescue companies? Replace lost earnings for workers? Those questions are at the heart of a lengthy debate over a nearly $ 2 trillion rescue package being negotiated in Washington.
"I don't know what I'm going to do. Oh my gosh," said Jose Luis Candia, 34, who lost his two jobs occupying tables at upscale restaurants in Manhattan. His wife gave birth to their third daughter a month ago. Friends have donated money for groceries, he doesn't know how he will pay the rent or what will happen if he can't.
Half a world away, in Copenhagen, workers in Mr. Cadia's situation face a different reality. The Danish government has promised to cover 75 to 90 percent of wages if companies do not lay off their employees. It is better to pay to keep people employed than to pay for the disruption caused by mass layoffs and unemployment, the government said.
"I live from one salary to another," said Sebastian Lassen, 25, manager of a cafeteria in Copenhagen. He feared uncertainty, he added, but never considered that the government would allow so many workers to fall into poverty. "We did not come to the idea that 'okay, maybe we will be on the street,'" he said.
The Netherlands will pay up to 90 percent of the wages of companies affected by the pandemic, and additional provisions are being developed for restaurants. "Everyone here believes that the government will take responsibility for the situation, and so do I," said Athina Ainali, a 25-year-old waitress at one of Amsterdam's many closed restaurants.
Washington is divided on how to deliver recovery aid. The proposals have included one-time payments of $ 1,200. The largest amount of money, about $ 425 billion, it is reserved for central bankers to use to a large extent as they see fit. Economists say they expect that to include buying corporate debt and stabilizing financial markets. Democrats say the proposals do not do enough to expand unemployment benefits, provide food assistance, or alleviate student debt.
What distinguishes the United States from other countries “is not the nature of the bailouts. It's the underlying structure, "said Carol Graham, principal investigator at the Brookings Institution studying safety nets." People are more vulnerable from the get-go, even in normal times. Do you throw a shock like this at the system? It's almost as bad as it could be. "
American workers face additional anxiety about medical costs. The United States, unlike most of the developed world, does not guarantee medical care.
While countries like Denmark have famous and robust safety nets, even the conservative government in Britain, after years of austerity, took a similar approach. "For the first time in our history, the government will step in and pay people's wages," British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said last week. The plan, which is still under development, will pay up to approximately $ 2,900 a month to workers who have lost hours but are not fired.
The center-right government in Germany will spend more than $ 40 billion to help small businesses meet basic needs to stay afloat during the crisis. This is in addition to a program targeting larger companies, called "kurzarbeit," or "short-term job," which covers lost wages for employees who are sent home, to avoid firing them. Economists expect nearly two million workers to receive aid under the program, more than during the financial crisis of a decade ago.
"We have a safety net, and people do not fall below the safety net," said Dierk Hirschel, chief economist at ver.di, one of the largest unions in Germany. "But people are going to lose income and it's traumatic."
German development bank KfW has promised an almost unlimited supply of commercial loans. "There will be no upper limits on the amount of credit KfW can give," said Peter Altmaier, economy minister.
Even in the rush to save jobs, the uncertainty remains. Britain's plan may come too late for workers who have already been laid off. If they can't find a job soon, they will most likely enter the nation's welfare system, which can pay as little as $ 300 a month. "I don't know where to go from here," said Delphine Thomas, 20, who was fired from a movie theater in Liverpool.
South Korea's employee retention program covers 70 percent of wages or more, and the government recently loosened the rules to make more companies eligible. But part-time workers, contractors, and freelancers receive fewer protections. Some may be eligible for one-time cash payments. Labor advocates want those workers to have the same benefits as full-time employees.
Business owners also face unequal support by country. Elias Calcoen and his partner opened a cafe in Brussels eight months ago. It's been closed for more than a week, but the city government offers small businesses immediate payments of $ 4,300, plus $ 1,300 a month in federal aid for displaced self-employed workers.
"We have no children, we are in good health and the Belgian government does not leave us alone," Calcoen said. "There are a lot of people who are in a much worse position."
Brenda James-Leong, a florist in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, says she has been spending on savings while her store is closed. The Malaysian government has offered monthly assistance to the unemployed and lump-sum payments to workers in certain sectors. "If the government is doing something for small businesses like mine, it has not been communicated so far," he said.
Such apprehension is common, even in countries with generous aid programs. Ursula Waltemath, owner of the Brace restaurant in Copenhagen with her husband, has gone from gastronomy to take-out. With schools closed, their 3-year-old daughter follows them everywhere. At this rate, he believes they can survive three months, even if the government pays part of the wages.
"It sounds incredible, and it is, to have this help," he said. "But even 25 percent of all employee wages, and rent and basic expenses, is a fortune if you have zero income."
The reports were contributed by Anna Schaverien, Su-Hyun Lee, Jack Ewing, and Melissa Eddy.