Covid-19's economic pain is universal. But relief? It depends on where you live.

Half a world away, in Copenhagen, workers in Mr. Cadia's situation face a different reality. The Danish government has promised to cover 75 to 90 percent of wages if companies do not lay off their employees. It is better to pay to keep people employed than to pay for the disruption caused by mass layoffs and unemployment, the government said.

"I live from one salary to another," said Sebastian Lassen, 25, manager of a cafeteria in Copenhagen. He feared uncertainty, he added, but never considered that the government would allow so many workers to fall into poverty. "We did not come to the idea that 'okay, maybe we will be on the street,'" he said.

The Netherlands will pay up to 90 percent of the wages of companies affected by the pandemic, and additional provisions are being developed for restaurants. "Everyone here believes that the government will take responsibility for the situation, and so do I," said Athina Ainali, a 25-year-old waitress at one of Amsterdam's many closed restaurants.

Washington is divided on how to deliver recovery aid. The proposals have included one-time payments of $ 1,200. The largest amount of money, about $ 425 billion, it is reserved for central bankers to use to a large extent as they see fit. Economists say they expect that to include buying corporate debt and stabilizing financial markets. Democrats say the proposals do not do enough to expand unemployment benefits, provide food assistance, or alleviate student debt.