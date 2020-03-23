Covid-19: Indian companies invited proposals for technological solutions – Latest news

The Technology Development Board (TDB), an agency of the Department of Science and Technology, has invited the proposal by Indian companies to address home respiratory protection and intervention for patients with COVID-19, said Sunday on DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma. The proposal may include technologically innovative solutions such as low-cost masks, cost-effective scanning devices, technologies for disinfection of large areas, as well as for non-contact entry, rapid diagnostic kits and oxygenators, and ventilators.

Sharma said DST is looking for low-cost masks that can capture viruses from the air and absorb respiratory droplets, cost-effective thermal scanning, sanitizing and sterilizing large areas (including electrostatic spraying and UV treatment for various available surfaces such as glass, ceramic). , wood, textile).

He said DST is also looking for bioinformatics and surveillance, a fast and accurate diagnostic kit (on paper and other point-of-care devices), Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IOT) solution for contactless entry, portable oxygenators and Low cost. and fans (inexpensive and portable).

"The TDB Board provides financial assistance through soft loans (up to 50 percent of the project cost at 5 percent simple interest per year, equity participation (up to a maximum of 25 percent of the project cost) or grant in exceptional cases, to encourage commercial application of locally developed technology and to adapt imported technology to broader national application, "a statement said.

Proposals must be submitted by March 27.