COVID-19: India under blockade as cases increase | India News

More than half of India is under total blockade as the government tries to stem the spread of COVID-19.
There are 468 confirmed cases and nine deaths.
While most people followed government orders, there were desperate scenes at bus stations as migrant workers attempted to return home.
Elizabeth Puranam of Al Jazeera has more than New Delhi.
