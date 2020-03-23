COVID-19 crisis: Asian countries tighten restrictions | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML9c11b954fe46c3e54acf646999f1140f11% %MINIFYHTML9c11b954fe46c3e54acf646999f1140f12%

While new COVID-19 infections are declining in some Asian countries, there are no signs of slowing down in most of the region.

Governments across the continent are responding with stricter restrictions.

The new closings and travel bans could last six months.

Scott Heidler of Al Jazeera reports.