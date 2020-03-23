Could the coronavirus lead to a new English super league? The | Football news

"The optimistic view is that this brings more solidarity within the game and society, but a real danger is that this actually divides the game even more."

















Miguel Delaney, editor-in-chief of football in Sunday's independent recap Supplement why he believes the coronavirus could result in a new football super league

The coronavirus pandemic could inadvertently lead to the creation of a new English super league if football doesn't do enough to support lower league clubs, according to the Sunday supplement panel.

Despite the EFL setting up a £ 50 million fund to help the virus impact the clubs, Independent chief soccer writer Miguel Delaney believes elite clubs should do more.

"A crisis like this exposes many social problems and highlights the great inequity and absurdity of some of the game's figures," Delaney said.

"The optimistic view is that this brings more solidarity within the game and society itself, but a real danger is that, in fact, this further divides the game."

"There is so much money geared towards the top end and super clubs that the danger is that it will bankrupt so many smaller clubs if there are no more actions."

"By default, we could be left with a super-paid top winger and then a big gap with just a semi-professional platform and a move toward a super league."

Soccer finance expert Kieran Maguire says that playing behind closed doors could have a big impact on the financial stability of smaller clubs.

& # 39; Soccer needs to intensify & # 39;

Mail on Sunday's top sports journalist Oliver Holt agrees, but he believes that football in this country has headed for a 'reckoning'. long before the coronavirus has played a role, citing Bury's disappearance earlier this season as potentially the first of many.

"We all talk about this mythical 92, but we are already 91," Holt said. "A crisis like this could have a terrible effect on some of these clubs and take them to the wall."

"Our lower leagues are the soul of soccer, they are incredibly important to their local communities.

"I know that some clubs don't help themselves, but even those that do are against it like never before."

"Of course the Premier League makes solidarity payments, but for a long time I have thought that it is not enough: football must intensify."

Henry Winter says it's ridiculous to think that football will return in the coming weeks and it will be months before the season resumes.

& # 39; Football should not seek government rescue & # 39;

Henry Winter, chief editor of soccer at The Times, goes one step further and urges soccer authorities to help support the grassroots game as well.

But Winter is adamant that any support must be provided internally and not through any government scheme, claiming it would be "a bad thing,quot; if football were "cap in hand,quot; to Downing Street seeking support.

"Let's go down the pyramid even more and think about grassroots football," Winter said. "He's had a beating this winter already."

"The Premier League needs to think in a very practical and selfish way as they do and realize that many players go through grassroots football.

"When you look at the EFL's £ 50m commitment, it can sustain the clubs for now, but we don't know how long this crisis will last."

"The EFL doesn't have the long-term resources, but football has enough money on the high end."

"That's where the money has to come from. It would be a bad aspect if football starts knocking on the door of Downing Street asking to be rescued."

"If you are the government right now, the top priority is to invest and spend money on the NHS and help and keep them active."

"So why do you think about soccer, the richest sport in the country, that comes hand in hand and says: help us?"