Could P.J. Walker really challenge Teddy Bridgewater for the Panthers QB job?

PJ Walker was on his way to winning the MVP XFL with the Houston Roughnecks before that league's restart season was cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in 2020. Now that he's back in the NFL with the Panthers, Do you have a chance? to start as a quarterback?

It depends on who you ask. With Kyle Allen switched to the Redskins and Cam Newton hoping to be released soon, Walker, signed on a two-year contract, will presumably fight Will Grier for the No. 2 spot behind Teddy Bridgewater, whom the Panthers signed for three years. , $ 63 million settlement last week.

For one thing, Walker's dynamic athleticism and impressive arm strength could be a combination that makes Bridgewater sweat, if there is an open competition for the initial job.

Don't be surprised when PJ Walker is clearly the most explosive athlete and plays as well / better than Bridgewater as a passer. This will be an underrated QB situation to watch. – Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 23, 2020

On the other hand, it can be argued that Walker is the typical "camp arm,quot; (and legs), and that he was not the best XFL quarterback prospect prepared for a return to the NFL.

Garrett Gilbert and John Wolford were the highest rated QBs in the AAF. PF Walker was the THIRD (or fourth, depending on PT threshold) highest rated in the XFL. But do we really think he's beating Bridgewater in CAR? Come on. – Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) March 23, 2020

Bridgewater was in the Saints in 2018 when the Panthers' new offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, was an assistant there, but Walker has a direct connection to new coach Matt Rhule. He played college football for Rhule at Temple, and it was a big part of that program's change.

Bridgewater was 5-0 replacing an injured Drew Brees in New Orleans last season, throwing for 1,384 yards and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions. He had a 67.9 completion percentage and a passer rating of 99.1 at 7.1 yards per attempt.

Walker was 5-0 leading the Roughnecks to the best XFL record. He threw for 1,338 yards and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He had a 64.7 completion percentage and an NFL translated passer rating of 104.4, at 7.3 yards per attempt. There is a similarity in those numbers, but the obvious big difference was the level of competition.

Bridgewater relied on strong support from the running game, wide receiver Michael Thomas and the Saints defense. But he was not a caretaker by any means, remaining effective when needed to achieve a higher volume of passes. It's what led him to his big payday and he bragged his promotion to his full starting status for the first time since his 2015 Pro Bowl season with the Vikings.

Walker made many outstanding plays as one of the outstanding stars of the XFL. He extended the plays with his legs and delivered good touch and precision in his passes, from short to deep. The building's resume, XFL sudden stoppage, and Rhule's connection lined up so he had a shot at the Panthers.

The last time Walker tried to make it to the NFL, he was an undrafted free agent with the Colts. Although he never made the final Indianapolis roster on the season, he lasted until the last round of cuts for three seasons through 2019. He did some things very well in preseason action, helped primarily by the Frank Reich and Nick Sirianni coaching mix. .

Everything continues to point out that Walker is still a development project, now more a pet project driven by Rhule. Bridgewater, who has even essentially missed two seasons since being selected in the first round in 2014, has a wealth of experience on his side. And recently he succeeded in executing one of the most complex offenses in the league.

Walker is still new to reading professional, NFL, or other defenses. At 5-11,214 pounds, he gets another chance to show that his other skills make his smaller frame not a problem.

Allen's trade just after Walker's signature clears an obstacle in the depth chart. Walker also clearly has more advantages than Grier, a former third-round pick. The money says Bridgewater won't face a battle now, but keep in mind that he signed a team-friendly deal, one the Panthers can get out of in two seasons and lose just $ 5 million in deadlock.

Carolina should continue to explore and add quarterback options to a rebuilding team. Walker has the same kind of intrigue as a mid-round rookie draft pick. In the end, Grier may not be ready to push, or help, Bridgewater to be the best. A motivated and more talented Walker can.

While there is uncertainty about how openly the Panthers will allow Walker to compete beyond Grier's spot, one thing is for sure: His quarterback status after Newton became much more interesting.