Coronavirus will delay some NASA projects, agency announces – BGR

The coronavirus will likely delay several NASA projects, with Mars 2020 still on time but with the possibility of a significant delay.

The James Webb Space Telescope will surely be delayed even further than it already was, and NASA's Artemis missions could see delays and perhaps even drive humans back to the moon after 2024.

NASA's numerous projects and programs require the work of countless staff members working at a variety of facilities across the United States. It was not long before the coronavirus pandemic began to affect the space agency, with a small number of staff members falling ill with COVID-19 disease and causing the closure of several locations.

Now, with the entire agency under a work-from-home order, and only mission critical personnel allowed to attend work, NASA is issuing a forecast revealing how the pandemic will affect a number of current initiatives, including the Mars 2020 mission rover and the James Webb space telescope.

The Mars 2020 mission is still scheduled at the moment, but delays are still possible before the launch window scheduled for July. If that happened, the delay would be significant due to the limitations of launching spacecraft from Earth to Mars. The window to launch a mission to Mars is narrow, and if NASA loses its summer launch time, it would have to wait until 2022 for the next opportunity.

The James Webb Space Telescope, which has already been delayed countless times during its protracted development of problems, will likely experience additional delays in the wake of the pandemic.

"The James Webb Space Telescope team, also in California, is suspending integration and testing operations," NASA says in a press release. “The decisions could be adjusted as the situation continues to unfold over the weekend and until next week. The decision was made to guarantee the safety of the workforce. The observatory remains safe in its clean room environment. "

It is unclear how significant the delay will be for the James Webb show, but at this point the project has already seen so many delays that it is basically business as usual, sad as it is.

One of the biggest questions for NASA remains Artemis's next mission to the Moon. NASA had been planning the return of manned missions to the Moon by 2024, and while many critics argued that the short timeline was already impossible to meet, it seems less and less realistic in the face of a global health crisis.

Ultimately, the safety of staff members is the top priority for NASA, and that means making some compromises when it comes to planned missions.

"We are going to take care of our people. That is our first priority, "NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement." Technology enables us to do much of what we need to do remotely, but where practical work is required, it is difficult or impossible to meet the CDC guidelines as we process spaceflight hardware, and where we cannot safely do so we are going to have to suspend work and focus on mission critical activities. "

Image Source: Thomas Lammeyer / imageBROKER / Shutterstock