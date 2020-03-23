Coronavirus updates: latest headlines for COVID-19 from March 23, 2020 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Minnesota Department of Health says 169 people are now infected with COVID-19 in the state. Five of those patients are in intensive care, and one person had died.
Here are the latest COVID-19 headlines from Monday, March 23:
- Overnight: Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says her brother died of COVID-19 in Tennessee.
- Sunday afternoon: Stock markets plunged again on Sunday night after the US Senate. USA It did not pass a procedural vote on a stimulus plan of more than a trillion dollars to combat economic damage from efforts to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
- Yesterday: More than 500,000 3M respirator masks are on the way to New York City or Seattle. The Minnesota-based company says it now produces more than 35 million a month.