Coronavirus: the head of the Republic of Ireland, Mick McCarthy, in self-isolation | Football news





Mick McCarthy says the coronavirus & # 39; suddenly became very real and scary for him & # 39;

Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy revealed that he isolates himself as a precaution after two neighbors were diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Republic of Ireland will face Slovakia later this week in a Euro 2020 play-off, before a suspension of competitive football across Europe.

McCarthy, 61, says the pandemic has suddenly become very real to him and his wife Fiona, and has urged people to heed the government's advice on social distancing.

"I should have been at training camp in Abbotstown with the players today, preparing for Slovakia and working on forms and game plans," said McCarthy.

Instead, I am back home in Bromley and isolating myself because two of our close neighbors have been diagnosed with coronavirus and it is now very real and very scary for us. "

"Like many others, we are trying to abide by the rules here and stay home. My wife Fiona and I are not seeing our children or grandchildren and it is difficult."

"We are doing what the authorities are telling us and that is the message I want to send to everyone in Ireland today. Let us do as they say, making sure we listen to the guidelines so that we do not end up like Italy.

"We can't take a chance on this. When the government says not to congregate in numbers, then listen to them. When they tell you that it's better to stay home, listen."

Keep your distance. No matter how young or old you are, do as they ask, for our good. "

Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim says he is in good hands

Terim tests positive for coronavirus

Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim has revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Terim has previously managed AC Milan and the Turkish national team, and is in his fourth term as manager of Galatasaray.

"Based on the results of tests conducted today, my coronavirus result was positive," the 66-year-old man wrote on Twitter.

"I'm in good hands at the hospital. Don't worry. About to get back to me as soon as possible."

Galatasaray, with whom Terim also won three league titles as a player, added: "What we did not achieve when we put him shoulder to shoulder! We are with you, master! Once again."

John Obi Mikel said he "was not comfortable,quot; playing soccer during the coronavirus outbreak

The Turkish Super League was one of the last European leagues to be suspended despite the worldwide spread of the coronavirus, and only asked for it to stop last Thursday following a request from the global players union FIFPro.

Matches were still played behind closed doors until 48 hours before the suspension announcement by the Turkish Football Federation.

The situation prompted former Chelsea midfielder Jon Obi Mikel to press for the mutual cancellation of his contract with Super Lig leaders Trabzonspor.