Coronavirus terminology explained: your glossary COVID-19 | Coronavirus pandemic news

For weeks now, news coverage around the world has been dominated by the new coronavirus pandemic, with advice on social alienation, the dangers of COVID-19, and common interest in flattening the curve.

It's easy to feel overwhelmed by all the professional jargon related to the health crisis that has disrupted everyday life around the world.

Plus:

These are some of the most used terms and phrases:

Coronavirus: A family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to more serious illnesses.

SARS-CoV-2: A coronavirus family virus that was first detected late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

COVID-19: An acronym created by the World Health Organization (WHO) which meansronavirus disease 2019 – the official name of the respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

R-nothing or R0: An epidemiological measure used to describe how contagious an infection is. In the case of COVID-19, the research is still in its early stages, but indications suggest that R-nothing is between 2 and 2.5, meaning that an infected person passes the infection on to a minimum of two other people.

Incubation: The incubation period is the time it takes for symptoms to appear after a person is infected. According to the WHO, most Incubation period estimates for COVID-19 range from 1 to 14 days, most commonly around five days.

Close contact: The WHO recommends being more than a meter (three feet) away from an infected person. With COVID-19 spread primarily through respiratory droplets, other health experts have suggested keeping a physical distance of at least two meters (six feet) from each other.

Pandemic: An epidemic that has spread across several countries / continents, generally affecting large numbers of people.

Social distancing: Measures taken to increase the physical space between people to slow the spread of the virus. Read more here.

Quarantine: Separate and restrict the movement of people exposed (or potentially exposed) to a contagious disease.

Self-quarantine: Stay home and away from other people as much as possible after exposure or possible exposure to an infection.

Flattening the curve: Decrease the spread of a virus to reduce the maximum number of cases and related lawsuits in hospitals and infrastructure.

Underlying condition: A long-term health problem, which includes asthma, diabetesHIV chronic lung disease, cancer and more. Read more here.

Immunocompromised: People who have weakened or impaired immunity due to chronic illness, medications, or malnutrition. Read more here.