Coronavirus: Suncorp Super Netball 2020 season postponed | Netball News

The main Netball competition in Australia will not start before June 30, originally it will start on May 3





The competition has been postponed and will continue to be reviewed.

The Super Netball League Commission has announced that the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season in Australia has been postponed and will not start before June 30.

The decision was made "as part of broader efforts to protect the health and well-being of fans, athletes, staff and the community at large."

The Super Netball League Commission (SNLC) will review the situation before the end of May and, based on the latest medical advice and government regulation, will determine whether the season start date should be further extended.

In a statement, the SNLC added that the club's training will be suspended.

The Suncorp Super Netball league administration will also work with clubs and the Australian Netball Players Association in relation to international and interstate athletes returning home.

Netball Australia is working with the nations involved in the Quad 2020 Series, including the Vitality Roses of England and the Constellation Cup, to determine what will be the focus of these matches to be held in September and October.

Once decisions have been made, information will be communicated regarding these tournaments.