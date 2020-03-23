Coronavirus: Scottish FA tells clubs that are still training that they are breaking government advice | Football news





The Scottish FA has issued a warning to the clubs.

The Scottish Football Association has told all clubs to stop training and observe the government's social distancing guidelines.

The SFA says some clubs are breaking official government advice after a meeting of their joint response group and talks with their medical consultant, Dr. John MacLean,

In a statement they said: "We take this opportunity to remind members in the strongest possible terms that they desist from conducting training sessions under their auspices.

"This is not only against the guidance issued throughout the game, but also against the advice of the UK government and medical directors to delay the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19)."

Ian Maxwell, Executive Director of the Scottish FA: "I would urge our members, and especially our Affiliate National Associations responsible for grassroots football, to ensure that clubs observe the social distance orientation outlined by the government.

"While many of the cases have been anecdotal, I have seen it for myself this weekend. Please stop it. I urge everyone involved in the game to do what we can to safeguard public health to the best of our ability." .

0:42 James McFadden says continued uncertainty about when soccer will return will make it difficult for players to stay in shape James McFadden says continued uncertainty about when soccer will return will make it difficult for players to stay in shape

"The Prime Minister's message, which was reiterated today, could not have been clearer when he said 'the advice that is being given to people should not be seen as optional'. That applies to football as does throughout society. "

"We have been in contact today with Jason Leitch, Scottish National Clinical Director, and his message is equally clear: do not meet in groups."

"He also described the importance of exercise, but it is done alone, or in very small family groups, while looking at the patterns of social distancing, and advised people to look at the many online classes that are now offered."

The joint response group says they want their councils to be distributed as widely as possible, including clubs, parents, players, match officials, staff and supporters.

They added: "We always say soccer is a force for good, let's use that power to spread this message everywhere."