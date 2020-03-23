Coronavirus scams are on the rise as panic spreads from the virus – BGR

Scammers are taking advantage of the coronavirus panic to steal money from unsuspecting users.

Some scams involve automatic calls that promise to send users test kits home for a small fee. Please note that homemade coronavirus test kits do not exist at this time.

There have also been reports of scammers setting up fake online stores and fake charities.

In a sad but perhaps not surprising development, scammers are using the panic surrounding the coronavirus to attack unsuspecting victims. The problem started a few weeks ago when scammers started initiating automatic calls to inform people that they can access coronavirus test kits if they are willing to pay for it. Remember, homemade coronavirus test kits simply don't exist right now.

Additionally, there have been reports of similar schemes where scammers promise individuals fake cures, non-functional respiratory masks, and lucrative work-from-home opportunities, all in an effort to scam penniless people the very moment they I probably need it more.

There have even been reports of blatant criminals donning white lab coats, albeit they claim to be from the Health Department, and knocking on individual doors in Florida in an effort to sell fake test kits to users. Once an individual opens their front door, they are rushed and subsequently robbed.

There has also been a noticeable increase in the number of reported cyber attacks, a broad term that includes traditional hacking efforts and phishing attempts. In particular, some phishing attempts are designed to appear as if they were official notices from the World Health Organization.

As pointed out CNBC:

Hackers are also taking advantage of the emotional cost of the global public health crisis. "We have definitely seen an increase in COVID-19 phishing attempts that are making emotional appeals and using the crisis to drive urgency," said Tom Hale, president of SurveyMonkey.

Beyond that, the FTC highlights a number of other coronavirus scams that have been observed in recent weeks, a list that includes but is not limited to bogus online stores and fraudulent charities.

Goods not delivered: Online marketers claim they have highly sought-after products, such as cleaning supplies, household and health and medical items. Place an order, but never receive your shipment. Anyone can set up an online store with almost any name, including scammers. False Charities: When a major health event, such as the coronavirus, occurs, you may be looking for ways to help. Scammers use the same events to take advantage of their generosity. Some scammers use names that closely resemble the names of real charities. This is one reason why it pays to do a little research before giving. Lost money for fake charities means fewer donations to help those in need.

As always, it is important to remain alert in a time of crisis and be skeptical of releases or messages that simply sound too good to be true. As a final point, the FTC wants the public to keep the agency aware of any scams it finds through this website.

Image Source: Anut21ng Photo / Shutterstock