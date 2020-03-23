Coronavirus: Rudy Gobert says he has lost his sense of smell | NBA News

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert said he has temporarily lost his sense of smell while trying to recover from the coronavirus.

Gobert, whose positive test initiated the closure of the NBA and the sports world, asked on social media if others are experiencing similar symptoms.

Just to give you an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, I haven't been able to smell anything in the last 4 days. Does anyone experience the same? – Rudy Gobert (@ rudygobert27) March 22, 2020

"Just to give you an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, they haven't been able to smell anything in the last four days. Has anyone experienced the same thing?" Gobert posted on his Twitter account.

Gobert, 27, was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus on March 11, prompting the league to suspend its regular season indefinitely, just minutes after Jazz and Thunder prepared in Oklahoma. City.

Since then he has apologized for acting carelessly before learning of the diagnosis.

Only five of those players have been identified: Gobert and Mitchell of the Jazz, injured Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, plus Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

On March 14, Gobert promised to donate a total of $ 500,000 to employees of the arena in Utah and Oklahoma City, as well as general coronavirus relief in his home country of France.

