Coronavirus: Premiership Rugby considering midweek matches to end the season | Rugby Union News

Scheduling midweek matches, playing behind closed doors, and organizing multiple matches at individual venues are among the options under consideration in a bid to wrap up the Gallagher Premier League this season.

The Rugby Football Union announced on Friday the end of the 2019/20 season for the entire league, cup and county rugby in England, except for the national flagship competition which is on hold until at least April 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several Premier League clubs, including Saracens and Wasps, have confirmed the players' pay cuts with nine rounds of the remaining regular season, plus play-off semifinals and a Twickenham final.

Premiership Rugby Chief Executive Darren Childs accepts that summer rugby is "inevitable,quot; if the competition has any chance of a successful conclusion and acknowledges that "all options are on the table."

"Our number one priority is finding a way to play, and that's what we're all working on behind the scenes," Childs said.

"We want to end this season, and if that means playing during the summer, we will, as long as it is safe to do so. We will not take any risks to anyone's health and well-being."

"Rugby has an impact on medical personnel and hospitals due to its nature, and that is an absolute priority for us to make sure that we are not taking away any of those resources."

"Our goal is really clear. We are all working to try to be the first sport on television, whether in a closed stadium or in an open stadium."

"We are analyzing all kinds of ideas, whether we are doing compressed weekends; if we will play three or four rounds in one weekend from one place; we are watching games during the week.

"It is inevitable that if we can restart, we will play during the summer."

"There is no plan at the moment to delay the start of the 2020-21 season. These things could get closer to each other this year, but I think it is a unique year and perhaps one of the scenarios that we have to run,quot; .

The start of next season is slated to start in just six months, and Childs admits that the well-being of the players will be critical to decision-making.

"The players received three weeks so they can rest and spend time with their families," he added.

"The current hope, if we can, is that they will train again and train for that weekend, but we will probably make a decision in the next week to 10 days on the suitability of being able to do it."

"Things seem to be changing on a daily basis, so I'm out of the prediction business.

"Our preference is to have play-offs and the final and play the season. We are seeing a lot of different scenarios."

"The decision on which path to take will depend solely on when it is safe to play rugby again."

"All options are on the table right now, but our absolute preference and the one we're working on is to play the season as much as we can during those summer months."

"There is no reason why we couldn't play four games over a weekend in one stadium."

Meanwhile, Childs confirmed that there would be no change to the fate of the Saracens, regardless of the final decision on the current campaign.

Last year's Premier League title and Champions Cup winners will play in the second-tier Championship next period as part of their punishment for multiple salary violations.

The Saracens will play in the championship next season

Newcastle had an 18-point lead at the top of the Championship when the RFU announced on Friday that all competitions, apart from the Premier, would be abandoned.

On the Saracens, Childs said: "There is no change. That is done, closed and sealed.

"We know who is at the top of the Championship, and we hope it will be a fairly straightforward decision."

"It is an RFU decision, and I think they are coming reasonably close to making that decision."