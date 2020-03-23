Coronavirus: Premier League darts postponed in Belfast and Sheffield | Darts News

%MINIFYHTMLbd5c226d4b75c80e6453e65da558e05c11% %MINIFYHTMLbd5c226d4b75c80e6453e65da558e05c12%





Belfast has been a popular stop for the tournament in recent years.

April Premier League nights in Belfast and Sheffield have been postponed by the PDC, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The traveling exhibition tournament has been hit hard by the pandemic, with events planned for March in Newcastle and Rotterdam already delayed.

Now that there are more restrictions around the world, the PDC decided to move the first two events scheduled in April to later in the year.

The Premier League table, as is

In line with the rescheduling of other nights to extend the Premier League season through 2020, the visit to the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, originally on Thursday, April 9, has been rescheduled for Thursday, July 2.

Details of the revised date for the visit to the SSE Arena in Belfast, which was originally planned for Thursday, April 2, will be confirmed in due course.

Tickets purchased for the original league nights will continue to be valid for the new dates. In the event that fans with tickets cannot attend the new date, they will be entitled to a refund from their point of purchase.

See daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app, and Twitter account @skysportsdarts.