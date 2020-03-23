Coronavirus: positive stories from sport | News News

%MINIFYHTML7e29c165656cd00580ae168bfedd8a1a11% %MINIFYHTML7e29c165656cd00580ae168bfedd8a1a12%

A selection of some of the recent gestures that show how the impact of sport can be as powerful off the field as it is on it …





From soccer and rugby to F1 and horse racing, there is not a single sport in the world that has not been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

And while it has brought continuous breaking news of sporting events, either canceled or postponed, it has also sparked acts of compassion, kindness and solidarity in the face of this adversity.

Here is a selection of some of the latest positive stories that show how the impact of sport can be as powerful off the field as it is on it …

Liverpool delegates offer help in supermarkets

Liverpool delegates are ready to volunteer at supermarkets in an attempt to help crowd control and support the elderly, says club executive director Peter Moore.

Stores across the country have reported an increase in demand for products and have seen long lines, while several branches have introduced restrictions to avoid buying panic during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Message to supermarket managers here in Merseyside. Our stadium butlers here @LFC They are volunteering their time and experience to help with crowd control, queue management, parking control, helping the elderly and infirm to bring their groceries to their cars, etc. 1/2 – Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) March 22, 2020

Bayern's Lewandowski donates € 1 million

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski and his wife have contributed € 1 million in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewandowski's teammates from Bayern, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich, also created a fund called "We Kick Corona,quot; to fight the outbreak and contributed € 1 million to each other.

"We Kick Corona,quot; has already raised more than € 2.5 million and charities and social institutions can apply for funds from the organization on its website.

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane has also made a sizeable financial donation.

Tottenham & # 39; s Alderweireld donates electronic tablets to hospitals

0:26 Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating & # 39; dozens & # 39; from electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends. Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld is donating & # 39; dozens & # 39; from electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends.

Tottenham advocate Toby Alderweireld is donating "dozens,quot; of electronic tablets to hospitals to help sick people stay in touch with family and friends.

The 31-year-old, who re-committed his future to the Spurs earlier this season, wants to help people feel less alone during the coronavirus pandemic and as soccer is postponed for the foreseeable future.

Scottish part-time player turns to YouTube to coach kids

0:21 Scottish players David Gold and Ross Gray turn to YouTube to help train children during the cone-virus pandemic Scottish players David Gold and Ross Gray turn to YouTube to help train children during the cone-virus pandemic

Despite not being able to play soccer or train children due to the pandemic, David Gold of Arbroath has turned to YouTube to help keep children interested through drills on his YouTube channel.

The 27-year-old midfielder is a co-owner of a soccer academy that included working in schools and sports centers of local authorities before the coronavirus forced him to stop.

Arbroath is one of only two halftime teams in the Scottish Championship with Gold admitting that the current situation has left him, and many others, in limbo.

Cuban, Doncic and Powell donate $ 500k for childcare

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban photographed with team star Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, star guard Luka Doncic and the Dwight Powell Center have partnered with the team's foundation to donate $ 500,000 to support child care for healthcare workers facing the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Funds will be allocated to front-line care staff at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

Darts player Brown takes additional turns from the NHS

Keegan Brown combines her love of darts with work as a blood science laboratory assistant.

Keegan Brown often combines the eight with her job as a blood science lab assistant on Carisbrooke, the Isle of Wight.

So when all the dart tournaments were postponed earlier this month, World No. 30 did not hesitate to take additional turns with the NHS to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old has vowed to "help support the service," in a move that is a long way from his dramatic 10-9 loss to Daryl Gurney in the first round of the UK Open less than a month ago.

Ryan Giggs – Helping NHS workers do the right thing & # 39;

2:31 Wales manager Ryan Giggs says giving the NHS staff free rooms at his Manchester hotel was the right thing to do. Wales manager Ryan Giggs says giving the NHS staff free rooms at his Manchester hotel was the right thing to do.

Ryan Giggs insists that the two hotels he co-owns with former Manchester United teammate Gary Neville, be available free of charge to NHS workers, is the "right thing to do."

Hotel Football, located near Old Trafford, and The Stock Exchange in the city center are owned by the couple through their group GG Hospitality.

Chelsea announced last week that NHS staff will use the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge to help with the coronavirus outbreak, and Giggs and Neville quickly followed suit.