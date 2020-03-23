Coronavirus: PM tells the British to 'stay home' – non-essential stores will close | News News





Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Monday night

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced strict new measures to combat the coronavirus, and has told the British people to stay home or face a fine.

In a dramatic television address to the nation, Johnson said that all stores except grocery stores and pharmacies should close immediately, and that gathering of friends would be banned, but one form of exercise per day would be allowed.

The blockade, which will be in place for at least three weeks, follows mounting pressure in recent days from the government's top senior medical and political advisers.

In announcing powers not seen since wartime, Mr. Johnson stated: "As of tonight I must give the British people a very simple instruction: You must stay home."

"Because the fundamental thing we must do is stop the spread of the disease among households."

People will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes:

Buy for basic needs, as little as possible

One form of exercise a day, such as running, walking, or biking, alone or with members of your household.

Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

Travel to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home

Johnson added: "That's it, these are the only reasons you should leave your home.

"You shouldn't meet friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you must say no.

"You should not meet family members who do not live in your home.

"You shouldn't be shopping except for essentials like food and medicine, and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and scattered meetings."

Johnson added that these measures will take effect immediately: