Coronavirus: PM declares emergency shutdown: Britons can only leave home if essential | News News





Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Monday night

Boris Johnson has surprised millions of Britons with a momentous and tough blockade announcement to combat the coronavirus, warning people to stay home or face a fine.

In a dramatic and historic television address to the nation, the prime minister said that all stores except grocery stores and pharmacies should close immediately, gathering with friends would be prohibited, and only one form of exercise per day would be allowed. .

The COVID-19 blockade, which will be in place for at least three weeks, follows mounting pressure in recent days from the government's top senior medical and political advisers.

In announcing powers not seen since wartime, Mr. Johnson stated: "As of tonight I must give the British people a very simple instruction: You must stay home."

"Because the fundamental thing we must do is stop the spread of the disease among households."

People will only be allowed to leave their home for the following very limited purposes:

Buy for basic needs, as little as possible

One form of exercise a day, such as running, walking, or biking, alone or with members of your household.

Any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

Travel to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home

He added: "That's it, these are the only reasons why you should leave your home.

"You shouldn't meet friends. If your friends ask you to meet, you must say no.

"You should not meet family members who do not live in your home.

"You shouldn't be shopping except for essentials like food and medicine, and you should do this as little as you can. And use food delivery services where you can.

"If you don't follow the rules, the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and scattered meetings."

Johnson added that these measures will take effect immediately:

Close all stores that sell nonessential products, including clothing and electronics stores and other venues, including libraries, playgrounds, and outdoor gyms, and places of worship

Stop all meetings of more than two people in public, excluding the people you live with

Stop all social events, including weddings, baptisms, and other ceremonies, but excluding funerals

Boris Johnson says the police will have the power to enforce the rules through fines.

"The parks will remain open for exercise, but the meetings will disperse," he continued.

Explaining why he has taken such strong measures, Johnson said: "Without a great national effort to stop the growth of this virus, there will come a time when no health service in the world could cope; because there will not be enough fans, enough beds. intensive care, enough doctors and nurses.

"And as we have seen elsewhere, in other countries that also have fantastic health care systems, this is the moment of real danger.

Simply put, if many people become seriously ill at the same time, the NHS will not be able to handle it, which means that more people are likely to die, not only from the coronavirus but also from other diseases. "

"Therefore, it is vital to delay the spread of the disease.

"Because that is how we reduce the number of people who need hospital treatment at any time, so that we can protect the NHS's ability to cope, and save more lives."

"And that is why we have been asking people to stay home during this pandemic."

"And while a large number are complying, and I thank everyone, the time has come for us all to do more."

Johnson, who previously attacked the so-called "nanny state," acknowledged: "No prime minister wants to enact measures like this."

"I know the damage this disruption is causing and will cause in people's lives, in their businesses, and in their jobs."

"I can assure you that we will keep these restrictions under constant review. We will review again in three weeks and relax if the evidence shows that we are capable of doing so."

"But right now there are no easy options. The road ahead is difficult and it is still true that many lives will be sadly lost."

"And yet it is also true that there is a clear way to do it.

"Day by day we are strengthening our incredible NHS with 7,500 former physicians who are now returning to service.

"With the time you buy, simply by staying home, we are increasing our stock of equipment, we are accelerating our search for treatments, we are pioneers in the work on a vaccine and we are buying millions of test kits that will allow us to change the course of this invisible assassin. "

And he concluded: "I want to thank everyone who is working to beat the virus.

"Everyone from supermarket staff to transportation workers, caregivers, nurses, and frontline doctors.

"But in this fight we cannot doubt that each and every one of us is directly listed. Each and every one of us is obligated to unite to stop the spread of this disease and protect our NHS and save many many thousands of lives,quot; .