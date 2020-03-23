Coronavirus: PFA promises support for lower league players and clubs | Football news

%MINIFYHTMLa43a601aede84c47ef3f396d628a883011% %MINIFYHTMLa43a601aede84c47ef3f396d628a883012%





PFA CEO Gordon Taylor says resources are available to support players through Coronavirus

The Professional Footballers Association says it will financially support players and clubs to overcome the Coronavirus crisis.

PFA Executive Director Gordon Taylor held talks with Premier League and EFL representatives on Monday.

Speaking to Sky Sports NewsTaylor revealed that the PFA would seek an additional emergency fund, particularly to assist players in the lower divisions: "We are looking at several different options, including an emergency fund, and we have our grant service available to our members. Mental Health and wellness is very important.

"We have funds for the particular situation we are in now and they will be available to any player and their families should they find themselves in difficult times."

Gordon Taylor says his concern is the well-being of the players

Last week, the EFL made available a £ 50 million emergency fund for its 72 clubs, however Taylor is concerned about providing emotional support to its members during this period.

"Our social assistance program is open 24 hours a day and therefore it is about uniting all of us and having a common approach, including help from the government as well, having regular updates both medically and working with the government and other agencies to try to ensure we get through this. "

The vast majority of non-contract footballers in England will see their current offers on June 30.

But with all football suspended until at least April 30, many face the possibility of playing either until OR after the end of their current contracts.

While some lower league clubs like Wycombe are optimistic they will get through the crisis, others like Gillingham say they could run out of money in the next three months.