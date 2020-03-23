Coronavirus pandemic: Sri Lanka extends curfew in worst affected areas | Sri Lanka News

%MINIFYHTML5b86fa5fc132e53562f4470536de5c4811% %MINIFYHTML5b86fa5fc132e53562f4470536de5c4812%

Colombo, Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka has extended the curfew in selected districts to combat the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, with a total of infection cases in the country reaching almost 100.

The nationwide curfew imposed on Friday was supposed to expire on Monday morning. However, it has now been extended to the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Puttalam, Jaffna, Mullaitivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar and Vavuniya until Tuesday, according to a statement from the presidential office on Monday.

Sri Lanka reported its first patient with COVID-19 on January 27, and the second case occurred weeks later on March 11.

Since then, the outbreak has accelerated in the island nation of approximately 21 million, reaching at least 95 cases, according to the country's health ministry.

Most of the patients appear to be recent travelers from countries that were among those most affected by the global outbreak of the highly contagious virus, including Italy and South Korea.

At least 3,506 people, including 31 foreigners from 14 countries, remain in quarantine at 45 centers across the country, according to the COVID-19 National Outbreak Prevention Operations Center.

"There is fear that the numbers may increase as some of the returnees from COVID-19-affected countries escaped the quarantine process," said Ananda Wijewickrama, a consultant at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases (HDI) in the capital, Colombo. .

Previously, the police imposed a curfew in the Puttalam district and in several areas of the western province amid claims that people who escaped the quarantine process had gone home in those areas.

Following the imposition of the nationwide curfew on Friday, people across the country were reported to rush to stores to buy essential supplies and medicines.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, however, assured citizens in a televised address on Friday that there were adequate stocks of basic necessities.

"We can provide you with daily needs. We have an adequate stock of medicines, food, beverages and fuel for months," he said.

Previously, his brother and president Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered a reduction in the prices of certain essential basic products to help the public during the crisis.

Expanding facilities

Doctors fear not having enough resources to deal with a large-scale outbreak. So far, all patients who test positive for COVID-19 are being treated at the Hospital for Infectious Diseases (HDI) in Colombo.

"We are expanding the ICU by converting a section of the hospital into it," said Wijewickrama. "The air force is constructing a small building within the hospital facilities. They will complete the job in three (or) four days."

To verify the spread of COVID-19, the Sri Lankan government has closed all international commercial flights to the country until at least March 25. A mandatory 14-day quarantine process has been implemented for those who have returned from countries where large-scale COVID -19 an outbreak has been detected.

The imposition of a curfew was intended to promote social distancing, which the World Health Organization has recommended to curb the spread of the virus.

Authorities are strictly enforcing the curfew, with at least 1,600 people arrested for raping it over the weekend, according to Sri Lankan police.

Compared to its densely populated South Asian neighbors, Sri Lanka has better health infrastructure, with 2.38 ICU beds per 100,000 people, according to Dr. Naveen De Soysa, Undersecretary of the Association of Government Medical Officers.

"When we compare the situation of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka with Italy, we can say that Sri Lanka is able to stop the spread," he said, praising the government's decision to impose the curfew early in the outbreak to stop the spread. of the crisis. virus.

China supports the Sri Lankan government's efforts with a $ 500 million loan extended last week to help fight the virus, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Sri Lankan soldiers with spray disinfectant protective equipment at a railway station in Colombo (Eranga Jayawardena / The Associated Press)

Impact on tourism

Sri Lanka is highly dependent on tourism, which accounts for almost 5 percent of its $ 87 billion GDP. Those in the tourism industry fear that the global recession in travel may disproportionately affect the island nation.

The tourism sector in Sri Lanka provides direct or indirect employment to at least 500,000 people, according to a group of hotel owners.

"The tourism sector provides a significant amount of jobs to Sri Lankans … More than two million people depend on tourism earnings," said Sanath Ukwatte, president of the Sri Lanka Hotel Association.

Tourism has declined since the attacks on Easter Sunday 2019, which targeted luxury hotels and Christian churches, killing more than 250 people.

In January this year, Ukwatte had said that Sri Lanka's tourism industry was recovering. Today, however, there are only about 10,000 tourists left in the country, he said.