Coronavirus pandemic 'accelerates', warns WHO | News

The new coronavirus pandemic is clearly "accelerating," the World Health Organization (WHO) warned, but said it was still possible to change its trajectory by attacking.

The comments came as the death toll rose more than 15,000, with more than 341,000 people infected worldwide, according to a count compiled by AFP from official sources.

"The pandemic is accelerating," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday in a virtual press conference.

He said it took 67 days from the start of the outbreak in China in December for the virus to infect the first 100,000 people worldwide.

In comparison, it took 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and only four days for the third 100,000 cases, he said.

The number of officially registered cases is believed to represent only a fraction of the true number of infections, and many countries only assess the most serious cases requiring hospitalization.

"We are not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of this pandemic," said Tedros.

Messi's message

Together with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Tedros compared the fight against COVID-19 with soccer tactics.

"You can't win a football game just by defending yourself. You also have to attack," said Tedros.

Physical distancing could buy time by slowing the spread, "but they are defensive measures that will not help us win," he warned.

"To win, we need to attack the virus with aggressive and specific tactics," he said, reiterating a call to "test each suspected case, isolate and care for each confirmed case, and track and quarantine each close contact."

Tedros and Infantino launched a joint campaign to spread the message of how to protect yourself against infection to "get rid of the coronavirus."

In a video clip from social media, soccer stars from around the world explained five simple steps to take "hands, elbows, face, distance and touch."

Barcelona and Argentina icon Lionel Messi said: "For your face, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. This can prevent the virus from entering your body."

Samuel Eto & # 39; o, one of the best strikers in Africa, added: "If you don't feel well, stay home."

& # 39; False hopes & # 39 ;?

Despite wanting to attack, the WHO chief acknowledged that several countries were struggling to take more aggressive measures due to lack of resources and access to evidence.

Tedros praised the great energy that is being devoted to research and development to find a vaccine and medications to treat COVID-19.

But he said that "currently there is no treatment that has been shown to be effective against COVID-19," and warned against the use of drugs that do not work against the disease.

"Using unproven medications without the correct evidence could raise false hopes and even do more harm than good," he said.

Among other things, countries are considering the use of antimalarial drugs as a treatment against the new coronavirus.

Tedros said there were "alarming,quot; reports of large numbers of infections among health workers.

Protecting them from the virus should be a priority because, otherwise, "many people will die because the health worker who could have saved their lives is sick," he said.

Tokyo 2020 & # 39; risk tips & # 39;

Tedros said so far 10 million people have signed up for the WHO's English health alert message service on WhatsApp, with versions in Arabic, French and Spanish this week.

He said he would ask the G20 leaders in the coming days to work together better to "combat this pandemic on the strongest terms."

Meanwhile, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it "may be inevitable,quot; that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, scheduled to begin on July 24, be postponed, the WHO said it was offering risky advice to the Committee. Olympic International (IOC) and the Japanese Government

"I think a decision will be made very soon regarding the future of the Games," said WHO Director of Emergencies Michael Ryan.

"We have every confidence that the Japanese government and the IOC will not proceed with any games in case there are dangers for athletes or spectators."