Coronavirus: NBA launches global campaign & # 39; NBA Together & # 39; in response to the global pandemic | NBA News

While the coronavirus pandemic has suspended the 2019-20 NBA season, it has not diminished the league's impact and global reach.

Over the past week, 18 NBA and WNBA players created public service announcement videos to share important health and wellness information about ways to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Those videos have generated more than 37 million visits to the league's social media accounts.

The league is using its vast fingerprint and the powerful voices of teams, players, coaches, doctors and others across the NBA family to launch & # 39; NBA Together & # 39 ;, a global campaign of community and social engagement that It aims to support, engage, educate, and inspire youth, families, and fans in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program focuses on four pillars: Know the Facts, Acts of Care, Expand Your Community, and NBA Together Live – which will amplify the latest information on global health and safety, share guidelines and resources, and keep people and communities socially connected. through digital tools and virtual events as everyone faces the impact of the pandemic.

As part of NBA Together, the NBA family is committed to contributing and helping to raise more than $ 50 million to support people affected by coronavirus and community and health care organizations that provide vital services worldwide, which includes the financial commitment of more than $ 30 million already made by NBA and WNBA teams and players to date.

Know the facts

This week, the NBA launched its Coronavirus Information For NBA Fans website, which is updated daily with content and links to provide global fans with the latest information on developments in their regions and how they can better protect themselves and others from virus. The site features resources to reduce the risk of coronavirus with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), the former US Surgeon General. USA Vivek Murthy and local and federal health experts.















Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford has encouraged everyone who can work from home to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus



The NBA and WNBA will continue to use the influential voices of players, coaches, and legends through public service announcements to educate fans on the best ways to stay safe and healthy in both their bodies and minds as the world unfolds. faces the rapidly evolving and evolving pandemic.

Acts of care

The Acts of Caring initiative seeks to illuminate the power of community and volunteerism by inspiring a million great and small acts of kindness.

The NBA is asking players, fans, and the general public to share ways they support friends, families, and communities by posting photos and videos with the hashtag #NBATogether on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. These events may include teaching virtual classes, buying groceries for needy neighbors, or donating supplies.

Visit cares.nba.com/actsofcaring for more information.

Expand your community

During this time of social estrangement, the NBA is encouraging fans to expand their communities through content, activities, and virtual participation in an effort to stay physically and mentally healthy and active.

This includes the launch of Jr NBA at Home, a new series of interactive content for youth who are currently unable to play with their friends and teammates, but still want to be active, work on their game, and connect with the NBA. The program features home basketball skills and exercises that promote physical activity and character development and can be completed individually and in limited space.

It also includes curated content and messages from NBA and WNBA players to inspire kids around the world to stay active in a healthy and safe way. The program will feature daily publications in the @jrnba social networks NBA channels (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook) and digital properties around the world, and integration with NBA Tech Partner and HomeCourt basketball training mobile app.

In addition to Jr NBA at Home, the NBA will have education and wellness partners, such as Scholastic Inc, Discovery Education, and NBA Math Hoops, to promote existing resources for students and parents who have adapted for learning at home. NBA personalities and educators will create short virtual lessons that will make learning at home fun.

And in an effort to combat the highest levels of anxiety and stress during these uncertain times, the NBA, in partnership with Headspace, will provide endurance and mental wellness tools and resources to encourage fans to consider their mental well-being and well-being of those around them.

NBA Together Live

Every day of the week at 7pm UK time, a member of the NBA family will engage with fans around the world, participate in a live interview with NBA broadcast talent, or respond Questions from fans on live Instagram.

To further help NBA fans stay connected with their favorite players and teams, the NBA has partnered with Turner Sports to offer a free preview of the NBA League Pass, the league's premium subscription product, through April 22.

This add-on offer offers access to full and condensed replays of all the games in the 2019-20 season, as well as an extensive archive of classic games and content.

Fans can redeem this free offer by logging into their NBA account through the NBA app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Android mobile devices and tablets, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and other compatible devices.

The phrase "bigger than basketball,quot; is often used when discussing the efforts of a player or team to have a positive impact on their community. The answer to this global pandemic is the epitome of "bigger than basketball,quot; as the NBA seeks to do its part to help people around the world unite and overcome these difficult times.

