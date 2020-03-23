Coronavirus: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver seeks answers, which are rare | NBA News

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is almost constantly looking at numbers and financial projections. And like the rest of a world that is grappling with the seismic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, you're still not sure how bad things will get.

Silver said Saturday that the league is considering all options, best case scenario, worst case scenario, and countless ideas in between, as it tries to cope with this new normal. But definitive answers on any front are rare.

"It is too early to know what the economic impact will be," Silver said. "We have been analyzing multiple scenarios on a daily, if not hourly basis, and we will continue to review the financial implications. Obviously, it is not a pretty picture, but everyone, regardless of what industry they work in, are in the same boat."















NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he doesn't know when the league will restart after the current coronavirus hiatus



Saturday marked the tenth full day of the NBA shutdown, a strike that has cost the league 75 games and so far, a total that will triple to three digits on Wednesday and finally hit 259 on April 15, the day. which was the regular season. It is supposed to end. The game will not resume by then. Financial losses will be massive and will obviously continue to grow if this season cannot be resumed or if the next season is affected.

"Adam is obviously cautious, cautiously optimistic," Cleveland forward Kevin Love said earlier in the week. "We don't know what the future holds, but the NBA has been through a lot, we've seen a lot and I think we'll be incredibly tough. It may take time."

Players who will receive their next paycheck on April 1 will receive them. Whether those players will receive their April 15 check is a question; The league may exercise a clause in the Collective Bargaining Agreement that allows it to recover 1.08 percent of each player's salary for each game lost at certain times, such as war or, in this case, a pandemic.

That clause has not yet been exercised since, officially, anyway, no game has been canceled.

"We are exploring all options to resume our season if it is safe to do so," Silver said. "Nothing is off the table."

Also, there are other bridges to cross first. The NBA, which was the first major professional league in the USA. USA In saying that he would play fanless games and the first league to suspend his season after Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive, he has been extremely vocal in trying to get his massive fan base to take distancing seriously. social and other preventive measures.

"Our focus now is to do everything we can to support, engage and educate the general public in response to this pandemic," said Silver. "We are also making sure that we are ready to resume the season if it is safe for all concerned."

The league has asked teams for building availability dates through the end of August, an indicator that this season, if resumed, may extend into the summer.

















Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says he's tested positive for coronavirus and urges fans to practice social distancing



So far, there are 14 people within the NBA community, including at least 10 players, who have tested positive for coronavirus. Of those positive tests, seven were publicly disclosed Thursday and Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics revealed he has the virus.

"Unfortunately, to the best of our knowledge, significantly more positive cases in our league were unavoidable," Silver said. "Therefore, Thursday's results were not a big surprise and, like everyone else, we are just trying to take advantage of each day."

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

Upon entering Saturday, there were about 19,000 known positive cases in the US. USA And more than 250 deaths were attributed to the virus. Globally, nearly 300,000 cases have been diagnosed so far with nearly 12,000 deaths. The virus first exploded in mainland China, where the NBA has offices and about 200 employees.

















Sky Sports NBA analyst Ovie Soko believes it is unrealistic for the league to resume in June after the season suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.



What workers in China went through helped the league quickly understand some kind of understanding of gravity. Silver made the decision to close the league before any public health expert advised the NBA to take that step. He even sounded the alarm publicly in mid-February at the NBA All-Star weekend in Chicago, saying that there was "a major national, if not global, health crisis in progress."

"We have learned a lot from our China office," Silver said, noting that the meetings have been of the virtual variety there for several weeks.

Silver's sixth full season as NBA commissioner began when the league got into a big rift with China. His NBA mentor and commissioner emeritus David Stern died two months later. Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash less than a month after that.

Now it faces the greatest crisis of all: a pandemic that affects and threatens practically every corner of the planet.

"It has been a difficult season," said Silver. "For all of us.

