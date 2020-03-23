Coronavirus: Luka Doncic and Mark Cuban donate $ 500k for childcare | NBA News

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, star guard Luka Doncic and the Dwight Powell Center partnered with the team's foundation to donate $ 500,000 to support childcare for health workers facing the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Funds will be allocated to front-line care staff at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Parkland Hospital.

Staff include inpatient intensivists, advanced practice professionals, physicians, nurses, phlebotomists, sonographers, radiology technicians, carriers, laboratory technicians, and pharmacists.

"We cannot thank our healthcare workers enough for putting the well-being of their patients before theirs," Cuban said. "I am grateful to Luka and Dwight when we partner to support healthcare workers who are doing everything they can to keep our community healthy."

"Thank you to our amazing healthcare workers," said Doncic. "They are sacrificing a lot to take care of others, and I am honored to help."

There are now 10 confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus among NBA players, but only five of those players have been identified: Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, the injured Kevin Durant, star of the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wood and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart

Three other Nets players and two Los Angeles Lakers players also tested positive.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.