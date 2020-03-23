Coronavirus: Japan's last Top League 2020 will be canceled | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML37fb4466b8d07a257e48d1be3aac1b4811% %MINIFYHTML37fb4466b8d07a257e48d1be3aac1b4812%







Japan's Top League 2020 has become the last national tournament to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gallagher's Premier League and Guinness PRO14 have already been suspended, while the other national leagues in England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have been canceled.

England are due to play two tests in Japan this July and although a decision has yet to be made on whether they will continue as planned, their hosts have decided that they have no choice but to shorten the Superior League for this year.

"Given the current status of the new coronavirus (COVID019) and the spread of infections, the Japan Rugby Top League (JRTL) has decided to cancel all Round 11 and subsequent matches in the 2020 season, as well as this year's tournament "Japan's RFU said in a statement.

JRTL has made the decision from the following three points of view;

1. Ensure the health and safety of spectators, players, and staff.

2. Following the rapid global spread of the virus, the governments of several countries, including New Zealand and Australia, have advised their citizens abroad to return to their home countries immediately, which means that many of the foreign players in the Superior League will return to their homes.

3. All top league clubs participate in and operate in the league as company sports clubs and would cause a significant adverse impact on companies if any player and / or team personnel become infected.

Japan Rugby Top League President Osamu Ota said: "It was a difficult decision to make but, given the risk of global coronavirus infection, we have decided to cancel all Japan Rugby Top League 2020 matches as all fans and players They are ours The highest priority and the safety of clubs and related parties must be ensured.

"While we deeply regret all the fans, players and officials who have been waiting for the resumption of the league, we appreciate your kind understanding.

"We sincerely hope that the current state of spread of the coronavirus will soon come back under control and look for a suitable way of the new tournament towards the Japanese Rugby Championship in May, taking into account the social circumstances."

"We greatly appreciate your continued support of the Japan Rugby Top League."