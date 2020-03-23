Coronavirus: inside the Taftan quarantine camp in Pakistan | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML0560007a7bf905ca1ed2bec6b523347a11% %MINIFYHTML0560007a7bf905ca1ed2bec6b523347a12%

Videos shared with Al Jazeera English show poor conditions in the Taftan quarantine camp in Pakistan, on the border with Iran.

Since last month, more than 4,600 people have been detained at this camp, although most were already released last week. However, hundreds still remain in the camp.

%MINIFYHTML0560007a7bf905ca1ed2bec6b523347a13% %MINIFYHTML0560007a7bf905ca1ed2bec6b523347a14%

"The environment here is so dirty that if a person stays here for a while, even if they are healthy, they will contract the coronavirus," Fatima Bibi, a woman who stays in the camp, told Al Jazeera. "We call on the government to allow us to get out of here as quickly as possible."

%MINIFYHTML0560007a7bf905ca1ed2bec6b523347a15% %MINIFYHTML0560007a7bf905ca1ed2bec6b523347a16%

People currently in the camp told Al Jazeera that they were not being properly screened for coronaviruses or treated for existing conditions.

They have also complained about the poor living conditions at the facility.

Videos recorded on a mobile phone also show litter on the floor between stores where quarantined people are housed.

"They do not give us blankets, nor is there a place to shower, nor do they give us adequate food," Al Jazeera Khanum Jan, a woman staying at the camp, told Al Jazeera.

Fatima Zahra, another woman in the camp, said that "nothing is hygienic, nor is the food hygienic. And they have put toilets so dirty … they are incredibly dirty."

This story was produced by Asad Hashim of Al Jazeera and edited by Katya Bohdan of NewsFeed. The video was filmed on a phone by Amir Ali, who is currently quarantined in the Taftan camp.

Source: Al Jazeera