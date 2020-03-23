Coronavirus infected man goes shopping live !! (& # 39; If I have it, you'll get it too & # 39;)

Home Entertainment Coronavirus infected man goes shopping live !! (& # 39; If I...

By
Bradley Lamb
A North Carolina man may have put thousands of people at risk for the coronavirus. The man, who claims he was diagnosed with the deadly disease and ordered him to be quarantined, disobeyed the doctors' orders.

Rather than quarantine, the man went shopping at Walmart and broadcast it live.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

In the video, the North Carolina man tells viewers that he was diagnosed with coronavirus, but that he is asymptomatic.

