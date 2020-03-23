Coronavirus infected man goes shopping live !! (& # 39; If I have it, you'll get it too & # 39;)

A North Carolina man may have put thousands of people at risk for the coronavirus. The man, who claims he was diagnosed with the deadly disease and ordered him to be quarantined, disobeyed the doctors' orders.

Rather than quarantine, the man went shopping at Walmart and broadcast it live.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: THE WARNING CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

In the video, the North Carolina man tells viewers that he was diagnosed with coronavirus, but that he is asymptomatic.

The man told viewers: "They say it's very contagious and that I shouldn't be in public. Obviously I'm at Walmart."

The man continued: "Because I also have to eat, and you have to deal with it. If I have it, you will also get it. F * ck all of you. This is how I feel about it."

And he didn't just go to Walmart, either. The man claims he went to a restaurant, the Sams Club, and other local stores, all in the Charlotte area.

MTO News contacted the police in Charlotte. So far, we have not received a response.

