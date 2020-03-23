Coronavirus in Wisconsin: Governor Evers to issue "Safer at Home,quot; order Tuesday – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced that he will order the closure of nonessential businesses in Wisconsin.

Evers says he will issue the order to stay home to residents tomorrow.

%MINIFYHTMLc402fc12378a3a7b13426152e26ffe0913% %MINIFYHTMLc402fc12378a3a7b13426152e26ffe0914%

"In the past few days, I have spoken to public health experts and business leaders and local elected officials across the state. Overwhelmingly, the answer I heard is that we need a comprehensive approach to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin "In fact, business leaders have suggested that there is an imperative to slow the growth of the disease and that the state suspend all non-essential businesses across the state. And, folks, all hands on deck also mean you .

%MINIFYHTMLc402fc12378a3a7b13426152e26ffe0915% %MINIFYHTMLc402fc12378a3a7b13426152e26ffe0916%

Workers who are exempt from this order include health care workers, grocery stores, and family caregivers.

“In the coming days, weeks, and months, we will continue to listen to public health experts, healthcare providers, first responders, and frontline companies and workers. And as I listen and learn, I will continue to share updates with the people of Wisconsin, ”said Evers.