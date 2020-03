Nearly 30 million children in the United States receive free or subsidized daily lunches when they attend school.

But the spread of the coronavirus has forced many schools to close, leaving many students without a daily meal.

But some volunteer groups like Mobile Hope in Virginia have stepped in to ensure that children feed.

We follow founder Donna Fortier on her rounds.