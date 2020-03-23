Coronavirus in Minnesota: Total Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Increases to 235 – Up News Info

– State health officials announced Monday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased from 169 to 235.

Cases continue to cluster near the Twin Cities metropolitan area, as seen on the interactive map released by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Hennepin County only has 89 cases, up from 57 on Sunday.

Ramsey County has the second highest number of cases with 24 confirmed.

MDH officials did not give an updated number Monday on how many Minnesotans were screened. On Sunday, authorities said 4,680 Minnesotans have been examined so far for the disease.

For most people affected by COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.