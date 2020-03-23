Coronavirus in Minnesota: Metro Transit reduces service – Up News Info

Adapting to the changes due to COVID-19, Metro Transit announced Monday that it will reduce service by 40%.

The new service changes will take effect on Wednesday, March 25.

Most local bus routes will operate at Saturday service levels, while the METRO Blue Line and METRO Green Line will operate every 20 minutes throughout the day. The Northstar Commuter Rail Line will also operate on a reduced schedule, making two inbound trips to Minneapolis in the weekday mornings and two outbound trips in the afternoon. However, the line will not provide service on weekends.

This new schedule comes a few days after Metro Transit said they would suspend 11 p.m. night service. at 4:30 a.m.

In addition to these changes, Metro Transit closed its Lost & Found Customer Relations and Service Centers on Monday afternoon.

Although service is limited, traffic police officers will continue to provide 24-hour service and will be present on buses, trains, and platforms.

"We understand that these changes will create drawbacks, but we also know that we must adapt to adequately address this public health emergency," said Wes Kooistra, General Manager of Metro Transit. "I want our passengers, our employees, and the communities we serve to know that every decision we make is made in the interest of public health."

