Coronavirus in Minnesota: Hennepin County Jail population decreased by 26% after release of low-risk inmates to prevent spread of COVID-19 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman says the population of the Hennepin County Jail has shrunk by a quarter in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Authorities say they only released prisoners who "are not a danger to public safety."

Prosecutors worked to release prisoners awaiting their court appearances, had no record of violence and were in custody for "relatively minor crimes,quot;.

According to Freeman, the average daily prison population fell from 815 last Monday to 602 on Friday morning.

The Hennepin County Community Corrections and Rehabilitation Department says people who have been convicted of a crime and are spending up to a year at the county job center as part of their sentence could also go into electronic supervision of the home.

Freeman released the following statement to the media on Monday:

A significant number of inmates leave each morning to go to work. They must return home from work at night and sleep in a cell. It would make sense to put an electronic bracelet on them so they could go home after work. If this virus is so severe that we are emptying government buildings, sports stadiums, and restaurants to stop the spread, it only makes sense to free people who are unlikely to pose a threat to the public. Taking these steps will protect the health of those who work on the premises, the health of prisoners, and ultimately the health of all county residents. Nothing has changed regarding people who commit crimes. All law enforcement agencies are arresting individuals who commit the crimes, and the prosecution standards at the county attorney's office have not changed from what they were before the COVID-19 crisis. Additionally, as Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison recently stated, prosecutors will actively prosecute people who defraud others through coronavirus scams.

The Juvenile Prosecution Division also undergoes a similar type of review to ensure that only youth who present a risk to public safety are detained.

Crime victims can contact a victim / witness hotline at 612-348-4003 with questions about their cases.