Coronavirus in Colombia: 23 dead in prison riots | News

At least 23 people have been killed while rioting in one of Colombia's largest prisons in Bogotá for fear that the coronavirus could spread within its walls.

It started as a protest against what inmates across the country said was overcrowded and poor health services in their jails.

The government described it as an attempt to escape and dismissed charges that the conditions were unhealthy.

Alessandro Rampietti of Al Jazeera reports from Bogotá on the riots and what governments across the region are doing to combat the spread of the virus.