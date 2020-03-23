Coronavirus has opened the floodgates of corporate email

Maybe it was that store where you shopped while you were on vacation a few years ago, or maybe that online service you used last week, but it's all the same message: Businesses have flooded everyone on their email lists with updates from coronavirus, tips on staying healthy, and words of encouragement, to the dismay of the people.

"Thanks to Insta's announcement that it lured me to buy a pair of everyday / gym-to-office / tough / softer / all-weather / spill-proof / hidden pocket pants by sending me 6 emails to let me know what your company is like Dealing with #coronavirus" one user said on Twitter.

"Is anyone else now realizing how many company email subscriptions are part of? Thank you company I booked a concert ticket for five years ago, I'm glad you also sanitize their offices #coronavirus" said another.

The flood of email, which quickly became a joke online, raises questions about marketing practices, as nonessential companies closed stores and storefronts amid the spread of the coronavirus.