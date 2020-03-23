Coronavirus has opened the floodgates of corporate email

Maybe it was that store where you shopped while you were on vacation a few years ago, or maybe that online service you used last week, but it's all the same message: Businesses have flooded everyone on their email lists with updates from coronavirus, tips on staying healthy, and words of encouragement, to the dismay of the people.
"Thanks to Insta's announcement that it lured me to buy a pair of everyday / gym-to-office / tough / softer / all-weather / spill-proof / hidden pocket pants by sending me 6 emails to let me know what your company is like Dealing with #coronavirus" one user said on Twitter.
"Is anyone else now realizing how many company email subscriptions are part of? Thank you company I booked a concert ticket for five years ago, I'm glad you also sanitize their offices #coronavirus" said another.
The flood of email, which quickly became a joke online, raises questions about marketing practices, as nonessential companies closed stores and storefronts amid the spread of the coronavirus.
"The basic element of crisis communication is that you must say something," he said. Hilary Fussell Sisco, associate professor and president of strategic communication at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.
Emails can be an effective strategy, he said, but it depends on the person receiving them: someone who last ate at a restaurant in 2007 might ignore your message, but a person who orders delivery twice a week will search for that information. .
It also has a reputational side, said Dr. Fussell Sisco.
"It's not just that I don't want to ask you for anything right now, or you're going to be closed," he said, adding: "Are you someone I want to buy from again, once this is all over? What were your practices ? "
Some messages have included details of companies on how they are resisting the pandemic and whether they will continue to pay or provide benefits to their workers, business decisions that some consumers value more than a good sale.
"Unless your company sends me an email to tell me how you pay your employees and contractors during this time." a user wrote on Twitter, "I don't give a damn about your coronavirus marketing email."
Michael Wentz, director of digital marketing at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, said companies sending emails with pandemic data, as well as their responses, demonstrated great social responsibility.
That, he said, gives consumers "a better understanding or appreciation of that company because they felt the need, even though they are not required to do so and it is not within their competence to give me that information."
But the message can be easily clouded, so companies need to make sure their emails are consistent and stick to one message, Wentz said. In other words, avoid dropping updates on your staff in the same email where you send a coupon code.
David Hagenbuch, a professor of marketing at Messiah College in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, said companies needed to do a soul-searching before pressing the submit button.
If a restaurant, for example, has "very important health and safety reasons to send the email, then those reasons are quite legitimate," he said, noting that customers know when a company sends an email simply by sending. one.
"Consumers are getting smarter," said Professor Hagenbuch. "As we read these emails, we can know fairly quickly whether one is sent with the first kinds of reasons in mind, our health and safety, compared to those that seem insincere. They're just trying to roll with the tide. "
