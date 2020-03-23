Coronavirus Could Ruin Large Football Transfers, Says Sky Andrew | Football news





Olivier Giroud to become a free agent on July 1

Agents and the players they represent must accept some transfers that will now not materialize as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, soccer agent Sky Andrew told Sky Sports News.

The Spanish and Belgian football seasons have been suspended indefinitely, while there is no prospect of the Premier League resuming until at least April 30.

Premier League clubs voted last month to reinstate the closing of the summer transfer window in late August.

But Andrew warned that player movement is likely to be stifled if there is now a shorter window as a result of the extension of the European seasons.

"Agents will have to accept that movements might not happen, and not necessarily push for movements and not encourage players to be concerned, because there is a bigger picture," he told Sky Sports News.

"There is a broader horizon. Players, agents and clubs must understand that there must be some consolidation."

"People need to consolidate and get through this period and not worry about making money from transfers and things like that."

"All the clubs have decent squads, (they should) retain the players if there is a very short transfer window. Just accept it and move on this season and move on to the next and football will be in a better place."

"For the sake of football, perhaps the clubs just need to think about retaining the players rather than attracting more players. And then we will get everything back in the usual way in 12-18 months."

Several Premier League players have no official contract on June 30

The Football Association that postpones English professional play until April 30 and is committed to extending the 2019/20 season "indefinitely,quot; increases the possibility that top stars will be asked to play beyond the expiration of current agreements.

In the Premier League, these players could include David Silva of Manchester City, Jan Vertonghen of Tottenham and Liverpool duo Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne.

Some players, such as Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian, have declared they are ready to play in the summer months if the Premier League season is extended.

Willian says he will remain loyal and agree to an extension of Chelsea in the short term

Willian's teammates at Chelsea, Olivier Giroud and Pedro, are also out of contract this summer and Andrew believes the pair are in a solid negotiating position.

He said: "Players who have value for a club, obviously the club will want to retain those players, but it's just (a matter of) for how long? This is unknown territory, I think what can happen is that these Players will be offered short-term contracts.

Pedro and Giroud are nearing the end of their current agreements

"Many fans find it inconceivable why players of that caliber should be allowed to make free transfers, but they value these guys, and if they go away for free then they need to be replaced."

"For the Premier League, this is certainly unknown territory. But hopefully everyone will come together and agree to come up with a solution that is good for the Pedro and Giroud, and tastes, and good for the clubs."

"But the players who have value and are nearing the end of their contracts are in a solid position. Players who are not in demand or coming out of the back of an injury, it is a very difficult time for them."