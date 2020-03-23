Coronavirus control: busy crossings from the West Bank to Israel nearby | News

Tens of thousands of Palestinian workers are trapped in Israel after the military closed crossings with the occupied West Bank as part of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak.

Authorities have told workers they will have to stay at least a month, as the number of cases increases in Israel.

Al Jazeera's Harry Fawcett reports from West Jerusalem on the situation in the West Bank.