Coronavirus Changes the Way Muslims Worship | Health

People around the world avoid crowded places, cut down on travel, and take other precautions to avoid contracting and spreading the new coronavirus.

But the global pandemic is also changing the way Muslims around the world worship.

In some countries, mass prayers have been suspended, including Friday prayers.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem has been closed as a precaution and Saudi Arabia has suspended prayers in all mosques, including the holy mosques in Mecca and Medina.

Health experts around the world have discouraged mass meetings to delay the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"It has become necessary to suspend mass prayers, including Friday prayers, in mosques and prayer rooms until the risk of a new coronavirus outbreak is avoided," says Turkey's top Muslim leader Ali Erbas.

This video edited by Linh Nguyen of Al Jazeera NewsFeed shows how Muslims around the world are adjusting the way they worship in this era of coronavirus.

Source: Al Jazeera News