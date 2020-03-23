Coronavirus: Champions League, Europa League and Women & # 39; s Champions League finals postponed | Football news





Liverpool beat Tottenham to win the Champions League last season

UEFA has postponed the finals of the Champions League, Europa League and Women & # 39; s Champions League with no new dates scheduled.

The three finals of the European exhibition club were scheduled for May, but they are the latest in a series of sporting events to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA announced last week that Euro 2020, to be held in 12 countries, would be suspended for twelve months in an effort to help end the national league seasons in Europe.

A statement from UEFA said: "No decision has yet been made on the reorganized dates.

"The working group, established last week as a result of the conference call between European football stakeholders, chaired by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, will analyze the options available.

"The group has already started examining the schedule. Announcements will be made in due course."

